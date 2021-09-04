2-year-old dies after being shot in Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A two-year-old died after being shot in a home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Sept. 3 around 7:39 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting on Martindale Road.

When they arrived, officers didn’t find anyone but learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a car.

Officers saw the car on Hwy 311 near Interstate 40 and called for Forsyth County Emergency Services who took the victim, a two-year-old child, to a local hospital.

Despite life savings measures by EMS and hospital staff, the child died.

The investigation is in the early stages, and the scene is active. Information gathered so far indicates a gun was fired inside the home, and the child was shot, the release says.

Police are not searching for suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.