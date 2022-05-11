YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Yadkin County schools were briefly under lockdown due to law enforcement presence.

Superintendent Todd Martin said that Starmount Middle School and Starmount High School entered lockdown “on the advice of law enforcement.”

A shooting was reported in the area near the schools and both schools were locked down. This shooting did not happen on campus and no students were in danger, according to the superintendent.

The lockdown lasted 15 minutes. Schools have returned to normal operations.

“Situations like this are concerning and I want to assure everyone that we always put student safety at the forefront of all we do and that is what was done today,” Martin wrote.

This is a developing situation. Once police release details, this story will be updated.