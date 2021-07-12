2 women shot in High Point; 1 in face, another in side of head; suspect in custody

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Two women are recovering from gunshot wounds after a late-night shooting in High Point.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Admiral Drive and found the two victims; one with a gunshot wound to her face, another to the right side of her head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are stable.

While on the scene officers identified a suspect, Justin Wesley McQueen, and charged him with 2 counts of attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McQueen is being held without bond.

High Point Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.