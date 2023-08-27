ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Wilkes County men are dead and a juvenile is suffering from life-threatening injuries as the result of a Saturday night crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers came to NC 16 near Mt. Olive Church Road to investigate a fatal crash.

Investigators say that a 2002 Cadillac Escalade being driven southbound on NC 16 by Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1991 Mazda Miata being driven northbound on NC 16 by Justin Ryan Combs, 29, of Wilkesboro.

After the collision, troopers say that the Escalade spun out of control and was struck by another vehicle that was also traveling northbound on NC 16.

Both Mayberry and Combs died as a result of injuries related to the crash at the scene. A juvenile was a passenger in the Escalade and they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say that impairment was not a factor in the crash and that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. No charges will be filed in relation to the crash.