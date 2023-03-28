ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two people after a deputy was hit in the arm by a Jeep during a traffic stop in Madison and a chase on Monday.

Around 12:29 p.m., two Rockingham deputies stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate that reads PMX-9934 on Gideon Grove Church Road in Madison.

Jacob Allen Nugent was driving the Jeep, and the deputies identified the passenger as Annabelle Steele Whitten, who had several outstanding arrest warrants.

While the deputies were walking up to the Jeep, Nugent reversed and hit a deputy in the left arm with the vehicle.

Nugent then turned and tried to hit the deputies while driving away. One deputy was left with minor injuries, and another wasn’t injured.

The deputies then chased the Jeep but did not catch Nugent or Whitten.

Nugent was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and several other charges related to the pursuit.

In addition to the previously outstanding arrest warrants, Whitten was charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer for failure to follow the deputy’s commands to get out of the Jeep during the traffic stop.

Anyone who sees Nugent or Whitten or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report their location immediately; or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at (336) 349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.