2 Triad women break barriers representing North Carolina State Highway Patrol

(WGHP) — Two women will claim firsts in the Triad serving in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Lauren Lalime will be the first woman to patrol Rockingham County while Trooper Jade Keen is the first woman of color to join the agency in Guilford County.

“We take the same wrecks the guys take and stop the same cars the guys would stop. It’s equal,” Trooper Lalime said Friday.

Nationally, 7% of sworn state troopers are women, according to Stateline, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Troopers Keen and Lalime believe spending a minimum of nine to 12 weeks in a grueling academy could intimidate women looking to enter the field.

“It’s mentally and physically challenging. They try to get you to a point where they see how much you can take, because out on the road there’s no, ‘Stop, OK quit.’ There’s none of that,” Trooper Keen said.

A passion for law enforcement drove both women to graduate. Trooper Lalime served about a year in Davidson County. This will be Trooper Keen’s first assignment.

“I’m surrounded by men all the time, and I’m not hesitant. I’m not scared. I’m me, and they’re them, and we all get along. We all got a job to do at the end of the day. I respect them, and they respect me,” she said.

Both women encourage others interested in a career in law enforcement to go on ridealongs with local departments and get comfortable with self-defense.

“Go to the range, and start getting familiar with firearms and shooting and stuff like that. Maybe get involved with like a self-defense class or some jiu jitsu, there’s plenty here in Guilford and Rockingham,” Trooper Lalime said.

“I’m hoping this will open the gates for other women to come and even women of color to come to either county or any other county that doesn’t have them yet,” Trooper Keen said.

Trooper Lalime will complete training in Rockingham County Feb. 21. Trooper Keen will begin patrol in Guilford County at the end of the week.