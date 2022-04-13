GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a two-car crash in Graham on Wednesday.

Graham first responders, including Battalion 10 MVA Entrapment, came to the area of East Harden Street and the Exit 148 on-ramp of Interstate 85/40 and found the two vehicles.

Aerial view of the Exit 148 on-ramp and East Harden Street (Google Maps)

In the overturned car, two people were trapped inside it. Crews on the scene worked together to free them from the car.

Two people appeared to be in the other car involved in the crash, all four victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

There are no updates on the condition of the victims available at this time.