FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies arrested and charged two teens with felony murder, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a call when they were told about a man with possible wounds to his abdomen lying on the corner of Blue Bonnet Lane and Bridal Path in Clemmons.

Arriving deputies found 21-year-old Damilyon Monroe. He had been shot in the stomach.

Deputies administered CPR until Forsyth County EMS workers arrived.

Monroe died on the scene.

Investigators arrested and charged 18-year-old Wiley Ywaskevic and 18-year-old Alexandra Patton with felony murder.

They are both in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.