FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies arrested and charged two teens with felony murder, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Monday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a call when they were told about a man with possible wounds to his abdomen lying on the corner of Blue Bonnet Lane and Bridal Path in Clemmons.
Arriving deputies found 21-year-old Damilyon Monroe. He had been shot in the stomach.
Deputies administered CPR until Forsyth County EMS workers arrived.
Monroe died on the scene.
Investigators arrested and charged 18-year-old Wiley Ywaskevic and 18-year-old Alexandra Patton with felony murder.
They are both in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.