MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a Madison mobile home and sent two people to the hospital, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Two others—a 4-year-old and a mother—may have been in the home at the time of the fire. Crews are actively searching for them.

After 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a fire at a single-wide mobile home on the 200 block of Madison Beach Road.

Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey said there was heavy fire and smoke. Most of the fire was focused in the middle of the home.

Ritchey said he is not sure if anyone died in the fire, but two people were taken to the hospital. Crews are still working to investigate.

“We are still getting witnesses and asking questions,” Ritchey said. “Some of them went to the hospital so we aren’t really sure and haven’t been able to talk to everyone yet.”

It’s unclear how many people, if any, had been inside the home at the time of the fire. Once the fire is out, crews plan to do an intensive search.

“Once we are done with all of that we should know a little more,” Ritchey said. “The hardest part is getting the smoke down so the guys can get in there and work. The investigation team, they’ll have to get in there, and there are a lot of hot spots right now so it will take a little time.”

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.