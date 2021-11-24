2 suspects arrested in Greensboro for multiple robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two suspects were arrested in Greensboro on Wednesday for multiple robberies, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police arrested and charged Catherine Summer Sanford, 32, of Grrensboro, and Brandon Thomas Holsey, 32, of Greensboro.

Both are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon for the Nov. 16 attempted robbery at the Circle K on 3101 Pleasant Garden Rd. and the Nov. 22 robbery at the Circle K on 3001 Pleasant Garden Rd.

Investigators used recently installed automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety to identify the suspect vehicle in the robberies.

Police used that information to develop the suspects and make an arrest.

Sanford and Holsey are both currently being held in the Guilford County Jail.

Sanford has a $50,000 bond, and Holsey has a $65,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.