2 Surry County deputies injured by ‘accidental discharge of a firearm’ during training event

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Surry County Sheriff's Office vehicle (File photo)

Surry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle (File photo)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County deputies were injured Wednesday during a training event, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were injured by an “accidental discharge of a firearm” during a training event at the Mount Airy Firing Range.

Both deputies were treated for minor injuries at Northern Regional Hospital and released.

The accident was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office is opening an internal review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter