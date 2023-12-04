STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Stokes County schools are set to close soon, according to the Stokes County school system.

The Board of Education members approved a new long-range plan on Monday night.

The plan includes:

closing Lawsonville Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year

closing Pine Hall Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year

moving Meadowbrook Academy to Lawsonville Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year

closing Pinnacle Elementary when the new King Elementary School is built and opened (est. 2030)

The Stokes County Administration is authorized to develop staffing and busing plans, draw specific attendance lines, develop renovation plans for Sandy Ridge Elementary School and renovation plans for Lawsonville Elementary School to accommodate Meadowbrook Academy.

An estimated 50% of Lawsonville Elementary School is expected to move to Nancy Reynolds Elementary.

An estimated 50% of Lawsonville Elementary School is expected to move to Sandy Ridge Elementary.

Pine Hall Elementary School is expected to move to London Elementary.

Meadowbrook Academy is expected to move to Lawsonville Elementary.