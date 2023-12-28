SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Robbery suspects stole Christmas presents from juveniles in Siler City while holding a family hostage at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to a Siler City Police Department news release.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of E. 4th St, when they were told about an armed robbery.

Around 1 p.m., two people went into a home, held family members hostage at gunpoint and stole cash.

The people also stole Christmas presents from the juveniles in the home.

The SCPD is asking the community to help identify the people in the picture below.

If you recognize them or have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Detective E. Plata with the SCPD at 919-742-5626 or email eplata@silercitypd.org.