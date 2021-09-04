2 shot, killed in Greensboro on Drawbridge Parkway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after two people were shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway when they were told about a shooting.

Responding officers found two people who had been shot and killed and were later identified as Sheryl Ann Ward, 64, of Greensboro and Kerry Bruce Ward, 64, of Greensboro.

Police are not searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.