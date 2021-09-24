2 shot in Greensboro on Hudgins Drive, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people were shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Officer found two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.