2 shot in Greensboro near West Gate City Boulevard, taken to hospital; 2 lanes on Eastbound Interstate 40 closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to Guilford County Emergency Services.

Fire and emergency officials tell FOX8 the shooting happened near West Gate City Boulevard and Eastbound Interstate 40.

Two out of eight lanes on Eastbound Interstate 40 are closed near exit 217 to Gate City Boulevard.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 3:16 p.m.

The road was closed at 3:44 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 6:44 p.m.

Greensboro police responded when they were told about an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Responding officers found two people injured who were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.