ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Asheboro on Friday after a 911 hang-up call, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

Officers were coming to the area of Underwood Street after getting the aforementioned 911 hang-up call and discovered while en route to the scene that a person had been shot nearby on the 1600 block of Traci Street.

Police arrived at Traci Street and found a man in the back of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds would be found a short distance away on Hinshaw Street.

Aerial view of the scene (Google Maps)

One of the men was airlifted to a Forsyth County hospital while the other man was taken by ambulance to a Guilford County hospital. While one of the men is expected to be treated and released, the other’s injuries were considered to be “significantly more serious” and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is being led by the Asheboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives say the early indications of their investigation point to a home invasion being what led to the shootings.

“It appears that an occupant of the residence opened fire on the suspects, hitting them multiple times,” Asheboro police said in a statement.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burnette at (336) 626-1300, ext. 312