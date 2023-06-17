GRAHAM. N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people shot and one person seriously injured on Friday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the area of East Hill Street and Walker Avenue after getting a report of gunfire in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital with “serious injuries.” The other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of a suspect in this case is asked to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App.