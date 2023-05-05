KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been sentenced on charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery after the shooting death of a Kernersville man, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

In June 2017, Kenneth Kelly advertised illegal drugs for sale on social media and three men sought him out to purchase narcotics.

The three men went to Kelly’s home to purchase the drugs from him which at some point escalated into a robbery and Kelly’s death.

Kelly would be shot in front of several family members, some of them teenagers, inside their home. He would be taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators would eventually identify the three suspects.

One of the suspects, Jacob Townsend, was taken into custody by detectives in New York City. Justin Noland, 24, was taken into custody in Kernersville and Sajae Woodley, 22, was taken into custody in Lincolnton by North Carolina State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop.

On Friday, Noland and Woodley both pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery. They were both sentenced to a minimum of 76 and a maximum of 116 months in prison.