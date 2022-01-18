2 residents found dead, 2 in critical condition at Pine Ridge nursing home in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on the 700 block of Pineywood Road, according to Thomasville police.

At 7:56 p.m. Sunday, police say they started getting calls that people could not reach staff by phone and some residents hadn’t seen staff at the facility.

When officers arrived, police determined that staffing was “inadequate” with one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants to care for the 98 patients at the site.

Officers called in Thomasville firefighters and Davidson County EMS to help check on all of the patients. Crews were on scene until 7:30 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officials found two of the nursing home residents dead. Two others were in critical condition.

It’s unclear if the deaths were a result of neglect or natural causes. Police are waiting for the results of the autopsies.



“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this

facility,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “First and foremost, we want to ensure each and every

resident of the facility is getting the quality of care they deserve. With these type of facilities, there is a protocol and we want to ensure it was followed as it relates to the weather and/or emergency

situations.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Davidson County Social Services are now involved in the case.

