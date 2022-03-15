2 pounds of marijuana, weapons found in Pinnacle man’s car during traffic stop, police say

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs.

King Police Department says that they conducted a traffic stop on Mar. 10, regarding ‘several motor vehicle violations.’

Further investigation led officers to find two pounds of marijuana, 5.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, a rifle and over $4,500.

Larry Gene Martin II, 41, of Pinnacle, was arrested a charged with felony possession, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and various traffic offenses.