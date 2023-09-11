(WGHP) — One Piedmont Triad school district ranked among the most equitable school districts in North Carolina, and another was listed along with the least equitable, according to a WalletHub report released on Thursday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, learning loss was most prevalent for low-income students due to the switch to full or partial remote learning since students in low-income districts have more trouble getting the necessary technological resources for learning.

Overall, the WalletHub report concluded that “North Carolina has the 2nd most equitable school districts in the U.S.”

There are 100 county districts in North Carolina and 15 city districts. In the report, they were scored based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

The full lists of the most and least equitable are provided below.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WGHP file photo)

Most Equitable:

1.) Henderson County Schools

2.) Alexander County Schools

3.) Beaufort County Schools

4.) Elkin City Schools

5.) Swain County Schools

6.) Graham County Schools

7.) Edenton-Chowan Schools

8.) Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

9.) Mitchell County Schools

10.) Person County Schools

Lexington City Schools (WGHP file photo)

Least Equitable:

106.) Cabarrus County Schools

107.) Lexington City Schools

108.) Currituck County Schools

109.) Chatham County Schools

110.) Asheville City Schools

111.) Union County Public Schools

112.) Wake County Schools

113.) Orange County Schools

114.) Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

115.) Hyde County Schools

WalletHub also released rankings of states with the most and least equitable school districts. North Carolina ranked as the 2nd most equitable behind Iowa in the first spot.

Piedmont Triad school officials say NC needs more youth mental health providers in 90 of its 100 counties.

School district leaders across the Piedmont Triad are talking about ways to support students’ mental health. They’ve put in work over the summer to make sure your child gets the help they need.

In Guilford County, there are four new mental health service providers. Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said the youth mental health crisis isn’t going anywhere, which makes these resources essential to student success.

“It’ll be something that’s kind of part of the fabric of the schools instead of something that we’re layering on in pieces through the year,” she said.

During the 2022/2023 school year, more than 1,500 Guilford County students received therapy. Nearly 300 staff members accessed sessions as well.

“Like other school districts across the United States, last year GCS saw an increase in student mental health needs and inappropriate school behavior as a result of the trauma many children and youth experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Oakley said.

The superintendent said access to mental health services makes all the difference. It’s why the district has hired four providers using federal grant funding, who will help expand virtual and in-person services offered to students.

“I think the referral process will be a little more streamlined this year,” Oakley said. “I think they’ll find it a bit more accessible. We’ll be able to connect kids with services in a faster way.”

Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools can also expect to see increased support. The district hired a mental health services program coordinator, who’s making sure each school has a mental health provider.

“These providers employ therapists who can provide therapy services to students in a one-on-one setting, and the services are more in-depth than our psychologists, counselors and social workers could provide,” said Dr. Heather Schwickrath, the district’s director of psychological services.

As important as it is to reach students, staff members need options, too. Guilford County Schools is offering virtual services to all employees at no cost.

“I am proud of the strides forward made in the area of mental health, wellness and safety,” Oakley said.

It’s important to note Guilford County students will need parental consent before receiving mental health services. School leaders will work together to make a plan to best benefit individual children.