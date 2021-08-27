2 people taken to hospital after shooting at South Road and Randleman Road in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. at South Road and Randleman Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter