2 people taken to hospital after shooting at South Road and Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. at South Road and Randleman Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.