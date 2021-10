GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – An early-morning shooting has put two people in the hospital.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to the 200 block of Stockton Way for a call about shots being fired. On the scene, police found two people who had been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.