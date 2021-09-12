2 people hospitalized in Greensboro after separate shootings over weekend; police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police responded to two shootings over the weekend, and two people are in the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 11:19 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Ellington Street when they were told bout a shooting.

Officers found one person who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a 5’10 male who was wearing a gray sweatsuit.

On Sunday at 5:18 a.m., police responded to Moses Cone Hospital when they were told about a walk-in gunshot victim.

The victim was shot in the 3800 block of North Church Street, police say.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.