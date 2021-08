LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a Lexington Applebee’s.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. Thursday about an assault at Applebee’s. They arrived on the scene and found two people who had been stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, so there are limited details. The victims were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.