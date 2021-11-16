2 people have serious injuries after being hit by car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 5:47 p.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said a 63-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were in the road when they were hit by a Nissan Sentra.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and there is no word on charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter