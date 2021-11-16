2 people have serious injuries after being hit by car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 5:47 p.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said a 63-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were in the road when they were hit by a Nissan Sentra.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and there is no word on charges.