ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found shot after a reported home invasion in Asheboro.

A 911 hang up call led police to the scene. Officers came to the area of Underwood Street just after 4:30 a.m.

That’s where they saw two men. One of them said his home on Traci Street, which is basically next door, had been broken into.

That’s where officers headed next.

Police found two men near a home one Traci Street. One was behind the home with several gunshot wounds.

The other person was on nearby Hinshaw Street and had been shot in the leg.

Police tell us it appears the victim of the home invasion shot at the suspects. They are interviewing people and working to determine if the shooting was in self-defense.

Police are not releasing the names of anyone involved while they determine if charges will be filed.

One the shooing victims is on the hospital with serious injuries. The other is expected to be released if that has not happened already.