2 people found dead in High Point after murder-suicide on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people were found dead in High Point on Friday after a murder-suicide, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr after an unknown female called 911 to report that she had been shot. She was unable to provide further details to the dispatcher.

Arriving patrol units canvassed the area, and an officer saw a woman, later identified as Rainey Sirianni, 23, of High Point, suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers immediately forced entry into the home and discovered Rainey and her husband Justin Sirianni, 22, of High Point both dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives responded to the home and began investigating. Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant for the home.

During a search, a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was found in Justin’s hand along with other pieces of evidence, the release says.

Police say the evidence from the scene suggests this incident was a murder-suicide.

The HPPD and other criminal justice and community partners started an offender-focused domestic violence Initiative to focus on the crimes associated with intimate partner violence.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) is a “one-stop-shop” for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911 or the Family Service of the Piedmont’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (336) 273-7273.