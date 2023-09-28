ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead as the result of a crash that occurred in Rockingham County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers came to the area of Estes Road and Boaz Road in Rockingham County after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators say that James Scott Strader, 56, of Farmville, was traveling east of Estes Road in a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis when the vehicle traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Christy Elaine Morelock, 42, of Greenville, was in the front passenger seat of the car at the time of the crash.

Both Strader and Morelock died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Investigators do not know what caused Stader to lose control of the car. They say that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.