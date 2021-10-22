2 overnight crashes in Greensboro left several people hurt, busy roads closed down

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of overnight crashes on busy roadways in Greensboro may snarl traffic.

North Josephine Boyd Street was shut down between Benjamin Parkway and Campus Drive in a crash that happened just after midnight. Multiple people in the car were taken to the hospital with major injuries. Police say speed and impairment may have been a factor.

Crews are also estimating that the road will be closed for a few hours. This is right across from Grimsley High School, so parents dropping off students are asked to use the Benjamin Parkway entrance.

A second crash happened on Gate City Boulevard after 2 a.m.

Gate City Boulevard is shut down between Romaine Street and Merritt Drive and officers on scene expect it to be closed for a few hours after a car flipped.

Police were called to the scene on West Gate City Boulevard around 2:50 a.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital. Powerlines were hit and around 800 customers are without power, though police did not confirm if this was related to the crash.

Duke Energy is estimating it will be back on around 6 a.m.

