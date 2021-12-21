2 more arrests made in connection to kidnapping, homicide of Greensboro man on College Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A total of four people have been arrested in connection to a November homicide.

Taha Babiker was found on College Road on Nov. 29 with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

On Dec. 3, Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Then on Dec. 12, a 17-year-old from High Point was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Monday, Greensboro and High Point police worked together to arrest Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton, and Levan Laforrest Sanders, 38, of High Point. Jones and Sanders are both charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

They are being held with no bond.

The family of Taha Babiker has a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.