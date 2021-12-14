2 men stabbed after argument in High Point; suspect in custody, deputies say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were stabbed during an argument, according to police.

Monday around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point and found that two men had apparently been stabbed by Jonathan Ralph White after a verbal argument.

According to the release, White was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

White received a $10,000 secure bond.