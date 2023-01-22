LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured.

At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70.

At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the roadway.

While officers were on the scene investigating, two men came to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the two men as the victims in Sunday’s shooting.

One of the victims was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and is in critical condition.

The other victim is being treated at Lexington Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Winston Road was closed until 2:45 p.m. while investigators processed the crime scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.