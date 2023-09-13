DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men and a juvenile face armed robbery charges after a hit-and-run and chase with deputies on Tuesday, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Around 12:25 p.m., Davie County deputies responded to the area of NC Hey 158 and Sain Road when they were told about a hit-and-run.
While on the way to the scene, deputies were told the suspects in the hit-and-run were armed and had pointed guns at the other driver.
The suspects were driving a gray Jeep with front-end damage. The suspect’s Jeep was located near Valley Road and US HWY 64 West, and deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop.
The suspects would not get out of the Jeep and drove away from the traffic stop.
During the chase, the suspect’s Jeep crashed into a brick divider and came to a stop at the intersection of East Depot Street and Railroad Street.
The three male suspects were taken into custody. Two guns were recovered from the vehicle and one from the side of the road.
The three male suspects were identified as:
- John Jahsean Thomas, 24, of Charlotte
- Li Lawrence Minus, 27, of Statesville
- A juvenile
During the investigation, it was determined they had just robbed someone at gunpoint sitting in her vehicle on Sunset Drive in Mocksville before the hit-and-run.
Thomas was charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage or Sale of Controlled Substances
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Hit-and-Run Property Damage
- Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest
- Driving on an Expired License
- Careless and Reckless Driving
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Wanton Disregard for Public Safety
- Stop Light Violation
- Speeding 70 in a 30
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Thomas was given a $50,000 secured bond and is in the Davie County Detention Center.
Minus was charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Minus was given a $90,000 secured bond and is in the Davie County Detention Center.
The male juvenile was charged with the following on a juvenile petition:
- Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
The investigation is ongoing.