Top to bottom: John Jahsean Thomas, 24, of Charlotte, and Li Lawrence Minus, 27, of Statesville (Davie County Sheriff’s Office)

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men and a juvenile face armed robbery charges after a hit-and-run and chase with deputies on Tuesday, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 12:25 p.m., Davie County deputies responded to the area of NC Hey 158 and Sain Road when they were told about a hit-and-run.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were told the suspects in the hit-and-run were armed and had pointed guns at the other driver.

The suspects were driving a gray Jeep with front-end damage. The suspect’s Jeep was located near Valley Road and US HWY 64 West, and deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspects would not get out of the Jeep and drove away from the traffic stop.

During the chase, the suspect’s Jeep crashed into a brick divider and came to a stop at the intersection of East Depot Street and Railroad Street.

The three male suspects were taken into custody. Two guns were recovered from the vehicle and one from the side of the road.

The three male suspects were identified as:

John Jahsean Thomas, 24, of Charlotte

Li Lawrence Minus, 27, of Statesville

A juvenile

During the investigation, it was determined they had just robbed someone at gunpoint sitting in her vehicle on Sunset Drive in Mocksville before the hit-and-run.

Thomas was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage or Sale of Controlled Substances

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Hit-and-Run Property Damage

Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest

Driving on an Expired License

Careless and Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Wanton Disregard for Public Safety

Stop Light Violation

Speeding 70 in a 30

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Thomas was given a $50,000 secured bond and is in the Davie County Detention Center.

Minus was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Minus was given a $90,000 secured bond and is in the Davie County Detention Center.

The male juvenile was charged with the following on a juvenile petition:

Armed Robbery

Conspiracy

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession of Marijuana

The investigation is ongoing.