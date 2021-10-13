2 men injured in shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were injured in shootings in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

Around 8 p.m., a man was shot in the leg on Bon Air Avenue and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that, another shooting was reported near Wendy’s on University Parkway.

In that shooting, a man was shot and there is no word on the severity of his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.