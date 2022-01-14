2 men charged in Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2022, police say both were in jail on unrelated charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in connection to the first homicide of 2022, police say.

Police found Victor Floyd Hardy shot on Patterson Avenue early Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Logan West (L), Joshua Michael Atkins (R)

Related Content Forsyth County marks first homicide of 2022 after man found shot on North Patterson Avenue, police say

On Friday, police charged Matthew Logan West, 24, with murder in connection to Hardy’s death. West was already in Forsyth County custody at the time he was charged was will be held with no bond allowed.

Authorities also charged Joshua Michael Atkins, 31, with attempted first degree murder in connection to this case. Like West, Atkins was already in Forsyth county custody. No bond will be allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.