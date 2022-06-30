BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family gathering turned violent on Tuesday in Burlington.

Just before 4 p.m., Alamance County deputies responded to a “disturbance” on Albert Jeffries Road. Reports said that gunshots had been fired during a family gathering.

Deputies didn’t locate any suspects or victims at the scene. Communications told deputies that a caller reported a black Camaro had left the scene heading towards NC 49. The car was found on NC 49 near Green Level and it had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses at Albert Jeffries Road said that two men were involved in the shooting, Kendrick Eugene Sellars Jr. and Brandon Marcel Bryant. Allegedly the two men shot at each other and fled. Bryant was located with a gray Honda Pilot, which had been hit by gunfire.

Bryant was arrested Tuesday and Sellars turned himself in to deputies later in the day.

Both suspects were charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. They were both given a $40,000 secured bond.