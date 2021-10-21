2 men charged after break-in, retaliatory shooting in Winston-Salem

Patrick Cornelius Davis and Barron Bernard Lewis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two arrests have been made following a break-in and a retaliatory shooting, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Patrick Cornelius Davis, 46, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious bodily injury.

Barron Bernard Lewis, 30, is charged with malicious injury to property, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, housebreaking with intent to terrorize, and felonious restraint.

At 9:13 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Pleasant Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 36-year-old Winston-Salem woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers later learned the shooting was a retaliatory act based on a break-in on Sunday in the 4300 block of Livingood Road

Officers said Lewis is the suspect in the break-in and Davis is related to the victim in the break-in.

Lewis lives at the Pleasant Street address where police say Davis committed the shooting, injuring a relative Lewis lived with.

No bond or court date information for either man has been released.

