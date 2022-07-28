DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are accused of attacking a FOX8 photojournalist on Thursday while covering a story about a dog boarding facility in Davidson County that the State of North Carolina cited for animal mistreatment.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest and is close to making a second arrest.

Marshall Lee Everhart now faces a list of charges, including assault serious bodily injury, second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

Our photojournalist was shooting video outside Pretty Paws Country Club on Cecil Road in Davidson County when he was attacked.

The State of NC has fined the dog boarding facility $1,400 for mistreatment. The state agriculture department says officials received a couple of complaints about the facility.

When investigators went to check out Pretty Paws, they found 12 dogs housed in an outdoor facility without employee supervision.

There was only one water bowl for the dogs, and it was overturned, leaving the animals with no water.

They also found 19 dogs housed in another play area with one employee. There was one water bowl with no water in it.

Several other water receptacles were found to be damaged as well. The state previously cited pretty paws for the same violations.

The investigation also found that after two dogs were separated for fighting, one was seriously injured and was not taken to a veterinarian.

The state claims the kennel called one owner to pick up a sick dog.

When the owner took the dog to a vet, the dog tested positive for THC, which is the substance in cannabis that causes a person to get high.