REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Dollar General on Saturday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the Dollar General NC 87 South near Holiday Loop Road after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators say that two Black men who were donning all-black clothing and plastic masks entered the store earlier and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The pair of suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away through the back door.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.