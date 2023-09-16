LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting, according to the Lexington Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 300 block of Tussey Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found that Robert Grant, 31, of Lexington, had been shot and killed inside the home.

A short time later, officers discovered that a second victim, Britany Bethea, 41, of Lexington, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Behtea later died from injuries as a result of being shot.

Investigators say that an altercation took place at a large party at the home, which led to the fatal shooting.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to police. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators want anyone who was at the party or with any information about the fatal shooting to contact Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.