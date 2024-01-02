NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested in Tennessee after two people were killed in North Carolina on Monday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:33 p.m., Wilkes County deputies responded to Boone Trail in North Wilkesboro when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found two victims who were dead.

Soon after the the two victims were found, a third victim who had been shot was found on Sparta Road during a vehicle stop.

The victim was treated by medical personnel and released.

Investigators learned the suspect was driving.

Hours after the search began, the suspect was arrested in Tennessee by Greene County Law Enforcement and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.