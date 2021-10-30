2 killed, 1 hospitalized after Greensboro shooting; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Saturday after two people where shot and killed and one person was hospitalized, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:07 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Officers located two victims, later identified as Delorion Deshawn Smith, 19, of Whiteville, and Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson, 20, of Chadbourn, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital where they died.

A third victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.