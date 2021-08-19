2 juveniles arrested in High Point after string of thefts where suspects fired guns at citizens who confronted them

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The police have made attest in a string of recent thefts.

The High Point Police Department has been investigating late-night thefts from parked cars in which shots have been fired when people confronted or startled the suspects.

On Wednesday, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. They obtained a search warrant for a home on Van Buren Street. Two guns, marijuana and the key fob of another stolen vehicle were seized.

The stolen vehicle was located on Academy Street.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in this case. They were both charged with 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 17-year-old was additionally charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana.

Police are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

