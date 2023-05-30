BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A high schooler has died after a shooting in Burlington this week, and police have charged two juvenile suspects.

Around 10:31 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Hatch Street.

Officers found the teenage boy dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and involved two groups of juveniles.

On Tuesday, Burlington police charged a 16-year-old with:

first-degree murder

kidnapping

three counts of armed robbery

motor vehicle theft

A 14-year-old has been charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

A representative with the Alamance-Burlington School System confirmed that the teen was a student at Southern High School, and there will be crisis counselors on staff Tuesday for any student impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To leave a tip anonymously, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards