2 injured in shooting into car on I-40 in Alamance County

Alamance County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting into a car on Interstate 40 in Alamance County early Thursday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to the Pilot Truck Top on Jimmie Kerr Road on a report that two people had been shot while traveling on I-40.

The victims were headed west on I-40 between exits 150 and 152 when a vehicle pulled up alongside theirs and someone started shooting.

The driver and driver’s side rear passenger were hit. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No suspect vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

