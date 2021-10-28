2 injured in shooting at Downtown Greensboro entertainment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people went to the hospital after a shooting at a downtown venue.

Police say they responded to the Silo Entertainment Complex on S. Elm Street after receiving calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a person who had been shot.

That victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening. Another person who was at the scene was driven the hospital with a gunshot wound but is considered stable.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

