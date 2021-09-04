2 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Spring Garden Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:29 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Spring Garden Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found two people who had been shot, the release says.

They were both taken to a hospital.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.