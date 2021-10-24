2 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on North Benbow Road, East Market Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people were shot in Greensboro on Saturday night and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:03 p.m., police responded to North Benbow Road and East Market Street when they were told about a shooting. 

Officers found two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries who were taken to a hospital for treatment by EMS.

No suspect information is available at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

